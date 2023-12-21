A young and talented hacker, Arion Kurtaj, found himself on the wrong side of the law after leaking exclusive content of the highly anticipated game, Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6. The 18-year-old hacker, who was a key member of the international cybercrime group called Lapsus$, has now been sentenced to a lifetime of hospitalization in a high-security facility.

Throughout their hacking spree, the Lapsus$ gang targeted tech giants such as Uber, Nvidia, and Rockstar Games, causing significant financial losses to the tune of nearly $10 million. Kurtaj’s skills and unwavering desire to commit cybercrimes were cited by the judge as reasons for the severe sentence, highlighting the potential risk he poses to the public.

The court was made aware of Kurtaj’s violent behavior during his detention, with numerous cases of injuries and property damage being reported. A mental health evaluation conducted as part of the sentencing hearing revealed that Kurtaj expressed a strong willingness to return to cybercriminal activities as soon as possible, demonstrating his high motivation.

Despite the confiscation of his laptop, Kurtaj managed to breach Rockstar Games’ system, responsible for developing GTA, using an Amazon Firestick, a hotel television, and a mobile phone. The audacious hacking spree resulted in severe financial consequences for Rockstar Games, with estimated losses totaling $5 million and thousands of hours of wasted work.

During the sentencing hearings, Kurtaj’s defense team argued that the success of the leaked GTA 6 trailer, which garnered a whopping 128 million views on YouTube within four days, indicated that his hacking did not cause significant harm to the game developer. However, the presiding judge, Lees, dismissed these claims, emphasizing the real victims and damages caused by Kurtaj’s multiple cyberattacks on individuals and businesses as part of Lapsus$.

Rockstar Games, the company behind GTA, expressed their losses both in terms of monetary value and wasted resources, further highlighting the devastating impact of Kurtaj’s actions. As a result, Kurtaj will spend a lifetime in a secure hospital facility, unless medical professionals deem him no longer a threat to society.