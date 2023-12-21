Hakeri 18-vjeçar dënohet me burgim të përjetshëm në spital për zbulimin e Grand Theft Auto 6

A young hacker, Arion Kurtaj, has been sentenced to a lifetime of hospitalization after he hacked into and leaked images of the highly-anticipated game, Grand Theft Auto 6. Kurtaj, who is 18 years old and diagnosed with autism, was a key member of the notorious international hacking group, Lapsus$.

The cyber-attacks orchestrated by Lapsus$ against tech giants such as Uber, Nvidia, and Rockstar Games resulted in losses of nearly $10 million for these companies. Due to Kurtaj’s exceptional hacking skills and his persistent intention to commit cybercrimes, the judge deemed him a high risk to public safety.

Kurtaj will be confined to a secure hospital for the rest of his life, unless medical professionals determine that he no longer poses a threat. It was revealed during the trial that Kurtaj had been violent while in custody, with numerous reports of injuries and property damage.

A mental health evaluation conducted as part of the sentencing hearing indicated that Kurtaj “continues to express the intention to return to cybercriminal activities as soon as possible. He is highly motivated.” Despite the confiscation of his laptop, Kurtaj managed to breach Rockstar’s system, the company behind Grand Theft Auto, using an Amazon Firestick, the television in his hotel room, and a mobile phone.

A Costly Hack for Rockstar Games

Earlier this month, the trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 was released and garnered 128 million views on YouTube within just four days. Kurtaj’s defense team argued during the sentencing hearings that the success of the game trailer indicated that his hacking did not cause significant harm to the game developer. However, Judge Lees dismissed this argument, emphasizing that there were real victims and real damages caused by Kurtaj’s numerous hacking incidents targeting individuals and businesses in collaboration with Lapsus$.

Rockstar Games informed the court that the hacking incident cost them $5 million and thousands of work hours. The severity of the damages incurred and the persistent threat posed by Kurtaj led to the court’s decision to impose a lifetime hospitalization sentence.