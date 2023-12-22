New Game Alert: Caveblazers Available for Free on GOG

A new game has arrived on GOG and it’s sure to please gamers. However, as usual, you’ll need to act fast to get your hands on this unique title.

By now, you must be familiar with GOG, the CD Projekt Red (Cyberpunk 2077) store. It stands out for two reasons. First, its policy of offering DRM-free games for purchase, which is often viewed negatively due to its potential performance issues. The second attraction of Good Old Games is the free games provided to players, similar to the Epic Games Store. The next one is already here!

The New Free Game on GOG for December 22, 2023

This isn’t really an early Christmas gift, as on GOG, it’s Christmas every week. But the new free game of the week is now available online. It’s a pixel art roguelike platformer called “brutal and merciless,” featuring permadeath mechanics. Caveblazers by Deadpan Games (Wildfrost) takes place in a fantasy universe inside a cave, filled with goblins, orcs, weapons, items, and magical potions, as you venture to explore the depths of the cave and ultimately obtain an “unimaginable” power.

It’s not just a roguelike, though. Caveblazers, which is now available for free on GOG, also incorporates RPG elements, such as inventory management. Multiple zones await you, each culminating in a unique boss battle that is more challenging than the usual foes you encounter throughout the game. For the most courageous players who seek an extra challenge, special rewards are offered for completing challenges successfully.

The game has received very positive feedback on Steam, with 87% of over 3,000 reviews being positive. Players appreciate the successful pixel art, the fast-paced gameplay, and the procedurally generated levels. Caveblazers will be available for free on GOG from December 22 to December 25, 2023, until 3:00 PM.

So, how do you get this new game for free? Simply visit the Caveblazers page on GOG or the homepage. Click on “Claim the gift” and “Yes, get the game.” The website will then prompt you to enter your login credentials to connect to your account. If you already have an account, the game will be automatically added to your library. If you don’t have an account, feel free to create one. Even if Caveblazers isn’t your cup of tea, there are always plenty of free games available on GOG that are sure to suit your taste.