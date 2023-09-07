Sony njofton përditësimin dhe shtojcën falas të firmuerit për ekranin e tij të realitetit hapësinor

Sony has recently announced the release of a free firmware update, version 1.2, for its Spatial Reality Display (ELF-SR2), along with a complimentary plugin. The update aims to improve image quality and overall performance on the ELF-SR2 system.

One of the key features of this firmware update is the provision of processing options for quality or performance prioritization. This allows users to customize their experience based on their specific needs. Additionally, the update includes a usage environment setting, viewer switching, crosstalk adjustment, improved stability, and super-resolution processing enhancement.

In addition to the firmware update, Sony has also unveiled the Spatial Reality Display Plugin for Preview. This allows compatibility between the ELF-SR1 and ELF-SR2 units and Autodesk Maya, a popular 3D computer graphics application, along with other Digital Content Creation (DCC) tools. Furthermore, the plugin enables users to preview 3D computer graphics without the need for glasses, providing a more convenient and immersive experience.

These updates and plugins from Sony demonstrate the company’s commitment to improving the user experience with its Spatial Reality Display. By addressing image quality, performance, and compatibility with industry-leading software, Sony is catering to the needs of professionals and enthusiasts in the field of 3D computer graphics.

Overall, Sony’s free firmware update and plugin for the Spatial Reality Display bring enhanced functionalities and compatibility to users, further solidifying Sony’s position as an innovative leader in the realm of immersive displays.

Përkufizime:

– Firmware: Software that is embedded within a hardware device. It provides instructions and control for the device’s operation.

– Plugin: Software component that adds specific features or functionality to an existing software application.

– Autodesk Maya: A 3D computer graphics application widely used for creating animated films, visual effects, and video games.

Burimet:

– Sony press release (No URL available)