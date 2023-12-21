Përfitimet e SNAP për të parë ndryshime të rëndësishme në 2024

A new government initiative called the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) will bring about major changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in 2024. These changes, signed by President Joe Biden, aim to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the program. Here are four key changes that will be implemented:

1. Expanded Eligibility Age: Currently, “able-bodied adults without dependents” (ABAWDs) between the ages of 18 and 50 are subject to work requirements in order to receive SNAP benefits. Under the FRA, the age limit for these requirements will gradually increase to 52 in October 2021, and to 54 starting in October 2024.

2. Exemptions and Exceptions: The FRA also introduces new groups of individuals who will be exempt from the ABAWD time limit. This includes individuals who are unable to work due to physical or mental limitations, pregnant women, veterans, those who are homeless, and individuals who were in foster care on their 18th birthday.

3. Revised Income Eligibility: The income eligibility limits for SNAP benefits will be updated under the FRA. Currently, households must not exceed 130% of the federal poverty level to qualify. The new income limits for varying household sizes will be adjusted to reflect changes in the cost of living.

4. Adjusted Maximum Allotments: The FRA also brings changes to the maximum allotment amounts for SNAP benefits. The maximum allotments will increase for the 48 contiguous states, the District of Columbia, Alaska, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, based on the cost of living adjustments. However, the maximum allotments for Hawaii will decrease.

These changes aim to ensure that SNAP benefits are more accessible to those who truly need them, while also promoting self-sufficiency and overall well-being. The goal is to provide a safety net for low-income individuals and families, while encouraging long-term financial stability.

The FRA will take effect in October 2024. It is important for current SNAP recipients and those who may be eligible in the future to stay informed about these changes and any additional updates that may arise. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service will provide further guidance and resources to help individuals navigate the new requirements and benefits.