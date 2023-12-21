Florida kryeson kombin në dorëheqjet nga puna

A recent study conducted by ResumeBlaze has revealed that Florida has the highest job resignation rate compared to all other states in the United States. The study analyzed data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and found that while the national quit rates decreased by 11.54% from September 2022 to September 2023, Florida’s quit rate increased from 2.7% to 2.9%, a significant rise of 7.41%.

According to the study, a total of 281,000 workers in Florida quit their jobs during this time period, showing a clear trend of employees leaving their positions compared to the previous year when 261,000 workers made the decision to resign.

Interestingly, Louisiana and Texas also experienced an increase in their quit rates, making them the only two other states alongside Florida to do so. Louisiana, ranking second on the list, had 66,000 workers resign this year, compared to the 60,000 in the previous year, with a rise in quit rate from 3.1% to 3.3%, a 6.45% increase. Texas, securing the third position, witnessed 369,000 workers leaving their jobs with a quit rate of 2.8% in 2023, compared to 2.7% in 2022, reflecting a 3.7% increase.

Founder and lead developer at ResumeBlaze, Darren Shafae, commented on the research findings, noting that the decrease in quit rates across most states is a positive sign. He attributes this trend to Americans settling more comfortably into new careers and employers providing remote working options. As the job market stabilizes, quit rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels.

The data presented in this study sheds light on the current employment landscape in the United States. It suggests that job resignations are on the rise in several states, with Florida leading the way in terms of the highest quit rate.