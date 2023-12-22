Kthimet e dimrit: reshje bore priten të hënën

Summary: Winter storm warnings and advisories have been issued for central and northern New York State, while the Rochester area will see rain showers turn into wet snow showers overnight. Accumulation in the next 24 hours is expected to be minimal.

After experiencing record warmth on Saturday, winter conditions are set to make a comeback as snow showers are expected for Monday. While winter storm warnings and advisories have been issued for central and northern New York State, the Rochester area will not be affected. However, temperatures will marginally drop, leading to rain showers turning into wet snow showers overnight, particularly in higher elevations.

Monday is expected to be blustery and cold, with temperatures staying in the middle 30s. Most areas will experience occasional snow showers or flurries, and by the evening, there may be a light coating of snow on grassy surfaces. Tuesday is forecasted to bring a few breaks of sunshine, with temperatures rising into the low to middle 40s.

Stay informed with the latest updates on the weather forecast by following News 10NBC First Alert weather. While minimal accumulation is expected over the next 24 hours, it is important to stay prepared as the return of winter weather may cause some disruption.