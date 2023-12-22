Kontaktoni së pari Entertainment për të ndërprerë operacionet

After an almost eight-year-long journey, First Contact Entertainment, the developer behind Firewall and Solaris Offworld Combat series, has announced that it will be shutting down. The studio recently released Firewall Ultra for PlayStation VR2 on August 24, and had plans for the development of Solaris: Offworld Combat II.

The lack of support for virtual reality within the industry has had a significant impact on the studio’s decision to close its doors. As a leading AAA virtual reality game developer, First Contact Entertainment was unable to justify the expenses required to continue moving forward.

The team at First Contact Entertainment, known for their fearlessness in pushing technological boundaries, expressed their gratitude towards their investors, partners, and the dedicated players who have supported them throughout the years. It has been a wild ride for the studio, and they are proud of the achievements they have made.

This decision is a reflection of the challenges faced by virtual reality game developers in an industry that has not fully embraced the technology. Despite the growing popularity of virtual reality, the lack of widespread adoption has made it difficult for studios like First Contact Entertainment to sustain their operations.

As the industry continues to evolve, it remains to be seen how virtual reality will fit into the gaming landscape. While First Contact Entertainment may be closing its doors, their dedication to pushing technological boundaries will surely leave a lasting impact on the future of virtual reality gaming.