Evanston Basketball Seniors Lead Team to Victory

Evanston’s basketball program has had its fair share of challenges in the past when participating in the Team Rose Shootout event. However, in a recent game against Marian Catholic, the seniors on the team stepped up and led their team to a 52-47 victory.

After a slow start in the first quarter where they only scored 4 points, it seemed like Evanston was headed for another disappointing performance. But the seniors, Morgan Brown and Antoine Thomas, along with Brandon Watson, turned the game around with their strong play. Brown and Thomas each scored 13 points, while Watson made five of six free throws in the final 2:30 of the game.

Coach Mike Ellis commended the seniors for their bounce-back performance and their ability to finish games. He noted that the team’s tenacity on both ends of the floor in the second and fourth quarters made all the difference in securing the win. Despite the initial setback, Ellis was pleased with the team’s resolve and their ability to play strong defense.

The victory was also attributed to Evanston’s solid three-point shooting, with the team connecting on 10-of-23 attempts from beyond the arc. Brown, in particular, had a great second half and contributed on both ends of the court.

Although Marian Catholic had a trio of strong scorers in Zach Sharkey, Jonah Weathers, and James Bullock, Evanston’s defense stepped up and limited their effectiveness. The game ultimately came down to Evanston’s ability to make defensive stops and maintain their lead.

This win is a testament to the seniors’ leadership and the team’s unity. It shows that Evanston is capable of competing against strong opponents and performing well under pressure. The Wildkits will look to continue their success in their upcoming game against Mundelein Carmel.