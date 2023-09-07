Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Lajme

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 prezanton Ember nga Danny Phantom

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Shtator 7, 2023
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 prezanton Ember nga Danny Phantom

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 continues to expand its roster with characters from different eras of Nickelodeon’s history. The latest addition is Ember McLain, a familiar face to fans of the animated series Danny Phantom. Ember brings her ghostly guitar and music-based abilities to the battle.

Ember’s attacks are focused on her guitar-shredding skills, allowing her to unleash far-reaching attacks on her opponents. She also possesses a unique “Cheer” mechanic, where successful attacks fill up a meter. Once the meter is full, Ember gains increased attack power and additional perks.

Ember joins the ranks of other new additions in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, including El Tigre, Squidward, Jimmy Neutron, Plankton, and more. The game also features a roster of returning characters, such as Danny Phantom, Spongebob, Patrick Star, Garfield, and others.

The upcoming sequel promises updated graphics, new stages, and reworked movesets for returning characters. Players can look forward to a full campaign mode, a boss rush, and a tweaked arcade mode for single-player sessions. Additionally, the game offers full online crossplay functionality across all platforms.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is set to launch later this year on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Source: GameSpot (no URL provided)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Faqet Post

Lajme

Aksionet e Apple bien ndërsa Kina zgjeron ndalimin e iPhone-ve tek firmat shtetërore

Shtator 7, 2023 Mamfo Breshia
Lajme

Konami lëshon përditësimin eFootball 2024 me veçori të reja dhe rregullime të lojës

Shtator 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Lajme

Top 5 Zgjidhjet Softuerike të Trajnimit Global të Shitjeve për Kompanitë Teknike

Shtator 7, 2023

Ke humbur

Lajme

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 prezanton Ember nga Danny Phantom

Shtator 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Teknologji

Prezantimi i EA Sports WRC: The Next Generation Rally Game

Shtator 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Teknologji

Trek zbulon një biçikletë të re me rrotullim të lartë në të gjitha malet

Shtator 7, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments
Teknologji

Netskope blen Kadiska për të përmirësuar aftësitë e DEM

Shtator 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments