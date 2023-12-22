Printeri i ri 3D mbresëlënës nga ELEGOO ofron performancë të lartë dhe dizajn miqësor për përdoruesit

Summary: The Neptune 4 Max, a new 3D printer from Chinese manufacturer ELEGOO, is making waves in the world of at-home 3D printing. With its large build volume and user-centric design, this printer offers impressive performance and a smooth printing experience. Although there are some areas for improvement, such as the assembly instructions and the lack of accessible open-source printer profiles, the Neptune 4 Max proves to be a solid choice for both beginners and experienced users.

Assembly Made Easy

The assembly process of the Neptune 4 Max is straightforward, with clearly labeled and sorted components that streamline the construction experience. The inclusion of all essential tools further enhances the user-friendliness of the printer.

After an initial mishap where an object fell off the bed during printing, subsequent prints were smooth and successful. The operational noise is within expected parameters for a printer of this size, and the manual control over the z-axis fan is a practical addition.

Impressive Printing Capabilities

The bridging capabilities of the Neptune 4 Max are commendable, handling sharp overhangs with ease and reducing printing time. While the aesthetic value may be compromised, it is not a significant concern for most users.

The design of the spool holder prevents filament yanking and ensures a smooth feed. The filament run-out sensor, which doubles as a guide, prevents clogs and is an impressive feature of the printer. The build volume and auto-leveling system also contribute to a pleasant user experience.

One drawback for enthusiasts of the Prusa ecosystem is the pre-installed version of Cura, as it limits the exploration of the printer’s full potential. However, custom profiles can be developed to overcome this limitation.

Overall, the Neptune 4 Max from ELEGOO offers a high-performance and user-friendly experience in the world of at-home 3D printing. Despite minor setbacks, it proves to be a solid choice for printing large objects and comes at an affordable price, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced users alike.