After a successful run of nearly 12 years, Ammazza Edgewood, a beloved pizza restaurant in Atlanta, has announced that it will be closing its doors for good on New Year’s Eve. The closure is a result of the expiration of the restaurant’s lease at its current location in Edgewood.

Ammazza Edgewood took to social media to express its gratitude to its loyal customers for their support over the past decade. The restaurant also acknowledged the dedicated individuals who contributed their time and energy to make Ammazza a beloved establishment.

While the closure may come as a disappointment to many, the restaurant remains hopeful for the future. In its statement, Ammazza Edgewood mentioned that they are actively searching for a new location to continue serving their delicious pizzas to the community.

Over the years, Ammazza Edgewood has become renowned for its high-quality ingredients, delicious wood-fired pizzas, and welcoming atmosphere. It has established itself as a staple in the local dining scene, drawing in customers from near and far.

The closure of Ammazza Edgewood signifies the end of an era for the pizza-loving community in Atlanta. Many will fondly remember the restaurant for its mouthwatering pizzas and the memories shared within its walls.

As the restaurant bids farewell to its current location, fans of Ammazza Edgewood can only hope that a new venue will be found soon, allowing them to continue indulging in their favorite pizzas. Until then, patrons anxiously await news of what lies ahead for this beloved Atlanta pizza joint.