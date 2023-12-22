Droga e sekuestruar në stacionin e makinave të kontesë Franklin

Franklin County deputies have reported a significant drug seizure following a routine car stop. The suspect, identified as Tyler Norville, was detained and dubbed “Pretty Boy” by Franklin County Sheriff Kevin White. The arrest took place on Thursday and resulted in the discovery of various illicit substances.

During the incident, law enforcement officers discovered 310 doses of heroin and 32 doses of clonazepam in Norville’s possession. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office released photos depicting the suspect’s Subaru pulled over on a local road, as well as the drugs seized during the operation.

Sheriff White highlighted the emotional response from Norville upon his arrest, describing him as sobbing “like a newborn baby.” The sheriff went on to express satisfaction at the successful removal of Norville and his drugs from the streets, emphasizing the positive impact this would have on the community.

Tyler Norville, aged 30, is currently being held at the Franklin County Detention Complex. Specific charges against Norville have not yet been disclosed.

This recent drug seizure serves as another reminder of law enforcement’s ongoing efforts to combat the illegal drug trade. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents by cracking down on the distribution and use of illicit substances.