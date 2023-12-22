Ish-Presidenti Trump tërhiqet nga Dëshmia e Gjyqit për Mashtrim Civil në Nju Jork

Former President Donald Trump has made the decision not to testify in his New York civil fraud trial, deviating from his initial plan to appear on Monday. This development comes after Trump clashed with the judge during his previous appearance, where he frequently offered long, rambling responses to questions. Lawyers for New York Attorney General Letitia James have accused Trump, his two sons, and their company of engaging in a fraudulent scheme over the course of a decade to benefit themselves by obtaining favorable loan and insurance terms.

Trump’s attorney, Christopher Kise, stated that the former president had already testified and that further testimony was unnecessary due to an alleged imposition of an unconstitutional gag order by the judge. Attorney General James countered by asserting that they had already proven Trump’s involvement in financial fraud and his unjust enrichment. While Trump last testified on November 6, he returned to court on December 7 as his defense team questioned an expert witness, Eli Bartov.

The trial will be adjourned on Monday, according to a court spokesperson. Bartov’s testimony is set to conclude on Tuesday. Following the testimonies from all witnesses, both sides will have over three weeks to submit written filings to the judge. Closing arguments are scheduled for January 11, with the final ruling expected to be issued several weeks later.

The absence of Trump’s testimony and the ongoing legal proceedings have drawn significant attention. This trial will ultimately shape the narrative around Trump’s alleged involvement in the fraudulent scheme and determine the legal consequences for him, his sons, and their company.