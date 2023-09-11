Jeta e qytetit

Can AI Take Over Client Feedback?

Shtator 11, 2023
Dentsu Creative has developed “The Artificial Client,” an AI experiment that provides feedback on creative work from three fictional client personas. The experiment, although more playful than serious, highlights the potential applications of AI in the industry. The agency suggests that AI can be used to test real creative work and uncover insights with virtual customer personas. Additionally, AI can be applied to design engaging branded experiences and assist customers in finding the right products. It can also be utilized to answer complex customer questions.

The Artificial Client combines various AI models, including InstructBLIP and Microsoft Azure’s Viseme API, to achieve capabilities not readily available with commonly used models. This ability to test, train, and combine AI models enables the agency to rapidly prototype and build AI products at scale. According to Dentsu Creative Amsterdam’s head of technology, Luke Vink, the purpose of The Artificial Client is to showcase the potential use cases of AI and demonstrate how brands can create a unique AI voice through relevant, branded AI assistants.

Boris Nihom, co-CEO of Dentsu Creative Amsterdam, emphasizes that while AI can be a valuable tool, it cannot replace the importance of a real client-agency relationship. The agency views AI prototypes as a means of testing the limits of current technology and enhancing the customer experience.

Overall, The Artificial Client serves as an entertaining demonstration of the possibilities AI offers in the creative industry. By harnessing the power of different AI models, brands can leverage AI to improve their creative processes and deliver enhanced customer experiences.

