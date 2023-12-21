Devolver Digital dhe Free Lives shpallin Cricket Through the Ages për Switch dhe PC

Devolver Digital and Free Lives have joined forces to bring the exciting physics-based simulation game Cricket Through the Ages to the Nintendo Switch and PC platforms in early 2024. Originally released for Apple Arcade on September 19, 2019, Cricket Through the Ages offers players a whimsical and historically accurate journey through the evolution of cricket.

In Cricket Through the Ages, players can swing bats and throw balls as they explore the intertwined histories of humankind and cricket. Set over a thousand years ago, when humanity was on the brink of extinction, the game of cricket emerged as a saving grace against the mighty beasts of the land. Now, players can experience this rich history firsthand, either solo or with a friend.

The game features a simple one-button/touch control scheme, making it accessible to players of all skill levels. With support for Game Center and compatible game controllers, players can enjoy Cricket Through the Ages in various game modes and even challenge friends to friendly matches.

Devolver Digital is renowned for publishing unique and innovative games, while Free Lives has a track record of developing quirky and captivating titles. The collaboration between these two talented teams promises to deliver an unforgettable cricket experience to fans of the sport and simulation gaming enthusiasts alike.

Stay tuned for more updates on Cricket Through the Ages as Devolver Digital and Free Lives continue to work on enhancing the game for its upcoming release on the Nintendo Switch and PC in early 2024.