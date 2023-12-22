Fire Breaks Out at York Creek Apartments in Comstock Park

Summary: Fire crews are currently battling a fire at York Creek Apartments in Comstock Park, near Grand Rapids. The cause of the fire is still unknown, and there have been no reports of injuries. The fire has resulted in the destruction of a 20-stall garage building and damage to several vehicles and personal property. Evacuations have been carried out as a precautionary measure, but there is no damage or concern for the residential units. Displaced residents are being provided shelter at the Alpine Township Fire Department Station 1 and the York Creek office building.

A fire broke out on Saturday morning at York Creek Apartments, causing panic and chaos among residents. Firefighters from Alpine Township rushed to the scene after receiving reports of the fire at around 10:58 a.m. The fire originated in an apartment building located in the 3900 block of Yorkland Drive in Comstock Park.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported so far, according to Lieutenant Brian Stalsonburg. However, the cause of the fire remains a mystery and is currently under investigation.

Unfortunately, one of the garage buildings in the apartment complex was completely destroyed by the fire, and it is being considered a total loss. Craig Clark, the spokesperson for York Creek Apartments, revealed that four vehicles and some personal property items were also damaged.

The fire has mostly been extinguished at this point, but there are still some downed power lines in the area, including in the building that caught fire. Firefighters are waiting for confirmation from Consumers Energy that the building has been de-energized before they can address the remaining hot spots.

It has not yet been determined whether the power lines were knocked over by high winds or lightning, according to Clark. As a precautionary measure, 36 apartment units have been evacuated, although there is no fire, damage, or concern for the residential units themselves. Displaced residents are being accommodated at the Alpine Township Fire Department Station 1 and the York Creek office building.

The Red Cross has set up a shelter at the fire station for those who have been displaced. Additionally, temporary shelter options are available at the York Creek office building, and buses from The Rapid are parked on the complex property for residents to seek temporary shelter.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is also present at the scene, assisting with traffic control in the area.-