Pritet fillimi më i freskët i javës i ndjekur nga mesjava me shi

South Florida is about to experience a significant change in weather as a cold front makes its way through the region overnight. While the front is losing strength, it will still bring a few showers and a stray storm to the area late in the evening before moving out in the early morning hours. The best chance for wet weather will occur before the front, primarily between 9 pm and 1 am. Thankfully, the front will clear the area without causing any major incidents, and it will pull away from South Florida between 3 and 5 am.

As a result of the cold front, the temperatures will cool off into the mid-60s for lows on Monday morning. Although the morning may be cloudy, the arrival of drier air and a north wind will bring more sunshine in the afternoon. Expect highs in the mid-70s with a noticeable drop in humidity on Monday.

Tuesday promises to be the best day of the week, with partly sunny and dry conditions prevailing. Morning lows will dip into the lower and mid-60s, while afternoon highs will rebound to the middle and upper 70s.

Unfortunately, by mid-week, rain chances will increase significantly. Expect scattered showers and a few storms throughout the rest of the work week. Stay prepared and keep an eye on the weather forecast for any potential changes.