The Iconic Comet Roller Coaster at Hersheypark Set to Thrill Visitors with New Trains in 2024

The heart-pounding and nostalgia-inducing Comet roller coaster at Hersheypark is about to undergo a remarkable makeover that will leave visitors in awe. Set to debut in 2024, the Comet will be equipped with brand-new trains that will take the roller coaster experience to a whole new level.

Unveiled at the prestigious International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Expo 2023, the new trains will be a sight to behold. They will feature a captivating three-tone blue color scheme infused with shimmering metal flakes, creating an unparalleled visual spectacle. The lead car of the trains will be adorned with new logos inspired by the coaster’s iconic imagery from the early 1970s, harking back to the rich history and legacy of the Comet.

Originally purchased by Milton Hershey himself, the Comet has stood the test of time since its grand opening in May 1946. Built by the esteemed Philadelphia Toboggan Company, this classic wood coaster has become a beloved staple of Hersheypark, delighting generations of thrill-seekers.

Once the adventure begins, riders will be whisked away on two 24-passenger trains, each with its own name: “Mork’s Comet” and “Halley’s Comet.” As the train departs from the station, it embarks on a thrilling ascent up the 96-foot chain lift hill, setting the tone for the exhilarating journey that lies ahead.

With a heart-stopping 47-degree drop, the Comet hurtles down before soaring back up the next hill, executing a gravity-defying 180-degree turn. The coaster then plunges towards Spring Creek, subjecting riders to a series of twists, turns, and hills that guarantee an adrenaline rush like no other. Nearing the end, a sequence of bunny hills provides one final surge of excitement before the train safely returns to the station.

Spanning a length of 3,360 feet and reaching a top speed of 50 mph, the Comet’s pulse-pounding experience lasts for an intense 1 minute and 45 seconds. As the anticipation builds for the introduction of the new trains in 2024, visitors to Hersheypark can look forward to an unforgettable roller coaster adventure that seamlessly combines nostalgia with cutting-edge thrills.

Pyetjet e bëra më shpesh

1. When will the Comet roller coaster debut its new trains?

The Comet roller coaster at Hersheypark is set to showcase its new trains in 2024.

2. What will the new trains look like?

The new trains will feature a stunning three-tone blue color scheme with glittering metal flakes. The lead car will also boast logos that pay homage to the coaster’s iconic imagery from the early 1970s.

3. How was the Comet roller coaster built?

The Comet was built by the renowned Philadelphia Toboggan Company and was the last roller coaster purchased by Milton Hershey. It opened its thrilling journey in May 1946.

4. What is the ride experience like on the Comet?

Once aboard the Comet, riders will ascend a 96-foot chain lift hill before plunging into a 47-degree drop and soaring back up the next hill to execute a 180-degree turn. The coaster then takes riders on a series of twists, turns, and hills, reaching speeds of up to 50 mph. The entire journey spans 3,360 feet and lasts approximately 1 minute and 45 seconds.

(Original article source: [Hershey, PA](https://www.usatoday.com/amp/8240276001))