Ranking Clash of Clans Hero Equipment: Evaluating Barbarian Puppet, Archer Puppet, and More

Clash of Clans players have been eagerly experimenting with Hero Equipment since its introduction in December 2023. These customizable items offer unique advantages and have sparked discussions among the gaming community. In this article, we will rank the Hero Equipment available in Clash of Clans based on their effectiveness and versatility.

Note: This ranking represents the personal opinions of the writer and may be subjective.

15) Barbarian Puppet (Barbarian King)

The Barbarian Puppet, while providing health regeneration and a Hitpoint boost, falls short due to inconsistent spawned Barbarians and limited overall effectiveness.

14) Archer Puppet (Archer Queen)

The Archer Puppet offers classic abilities and instant health regeneration, but it can quickly disappear against strong defenses like Scattershots. It is outperformed by other options in Clash of Clans.

13) Life Gem (Grand Warden)

Although granting a substantial Hitpoint increase to the Grand Warden, the limited DPS boost makes the Life Gem less effective against certain defenses.

12) Earthquake Boots (Barbarian King)

While the Earthquake Boots can destroy walls, their one-time use and limited application limit their versatility. Strategic positioning is crucial, making them situational Hero Equipment.

11) Giant Arrow (Archer Queen)

The Giant Arrow provides a significant stat boost and can deal substantial damage, but its situational nature requires precise deployment and high levels of skill.

10) Rage Vial (Barbarian King)

The Rage Vial offers a damage boost, increased speed, and health regeneration, enhancing the Barbarian King’s effectiveness in battles. However, it is situational and faces competition from more versatile options.

9) Rage Gem (Grand Warden)

While delivering a significant damage boost for the Grand Warden, its single-target application restricts its effectiveness compared to traditional Rage Spells.

8) Healer Puppet (Archer Queen)

The Healer Puppet boosts the Archer Queen’s Hitpoints and provides healers, but its effectiveness relies on specific raid circumstances, limiting its versatility.

7) Royal Gem (Royal Champion)

The Royal Gem enhances the Royal Champion’s DPS and Hitpoints, with the added benefit of an exceptional heal on activation. However, more universally versatile options exist.

6) Seeking Shield (Royal Champion)

The Seeking Shield allows players to selectively eliminate defenses, aiding in raid planning. Its placement at sixth is due to the availability of better options.

5) Vamp Stache (Barbarian King)

The Vamp Stache offers impressive healing and attacking speed boosts, making the Barbarian King self-sustaining. Its synergy sets it apart from other equipment.

Fjalët përfundimtare

Choosing the right Hero Equipment in Clash of Clans is crucial for success in raids. While this ranking provides insights into their effectiveness, personal playstyle and strategy should ultimately determine the selection.