Operation Kid Forward Brings Joy and Connection to Kids in the Coastal Empire

Operation Kid Forward, in partnership with the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, brought smiles to the faces of 60 children in the Coastal Empire over the weekend. As part of this initiative, the children, ranging from first to fifth grade, were given $100 each to spend as they pleased.

The impact of this endeavor was not solely about fulfilling the children’s Christmas wish lists. It also aimed to foster positive relationships between these young individuals and law enforcement officials. Nisha Giustino, the founder and president of Operation Kid Forward, emphasized the importance of overcoming the negative perception that often accompanies encounters with the police.

By witnessing the dedication of officers who volunteered their personal time to take them shopping, the children experienced a different side of law enforcement. This simple act demonstrated that officers are not only enforcers of the law but also caring individuals who genuinely want to make a difference in their community.

Sheriff John T. Wilcher echoed this sentiment, highlighting the significance of giving back to children in need. He emphasized that the experiences and gifts provided to these kids during the holiday season are invaluable and should not be taken for granted.

After the shopping spree, the fun continued as the children and deputies headed to Michael’s, where they enjoyed pizza and engaged in arts and crafts activities. This additional bonding time allowed the children to further connect with the deputies, strengthening the positive encounters initiated earlier.

The success of Operation Kid Forward in bringing joy and creating positive perceptions cannot be understated. Through initiatives like these, the children of the Coastal Empire have the opportunity to experience the goodwill of law enforcement firsthand and develop meaningful relationships that will have a lasting impact on their lives.