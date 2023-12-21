Get Ready for a Spectacular Sky Show as the Ursid Meteor Shower Lights Up the Night

Summary: The Ursid meteor shower is set to peak on Friday night, offering a dazzling display of sparkling meteors dancing across the sky just in time for Christmas. Although viewers may have to contend with moonlight and the last meteor shower of 2023, they can still expect to see upwards of 10 meteors per hour streaking across the night sky. Here’s everything you need to know about this celestial event.

The annual Ursid meteor shower, often overshadowed by the holiday season, promises to bring a spectacular light show to those in the holiday spirit. Originating from the 8P/Tuttle comet discovered in 1790, the Ursid meteor shower occurs when Earth passes through the debris left behind by the comet. Interestingly, the meteor shower outbursts are unrelated to the years when the comet comes closest to Earth.

This year, the Ursid meteor shower ranges from December 17 to 24, with its peak occurring on Friday, December 22, and extending into the early hours of Saturday, December 23. To catch the best views, it is recommended to head away from city lights, find a dark and elevated location, and simply lean back and relax. No extra equipment like telescopes or binoculars are required. Instead, take in as much of the sky as possible and allow about 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness.

NASA suggests lying flat on your back with your feet facing south to maximize your skyward view. After about half an hour in the dark, your eyes will adapt, and the show will begin. With a bit of luck, viewers may spot between five and 10 meteors per hour streaking across the sky.

So, get ready for a mesmerizing celestial event as the Ursid meteor shower brightens up the night and adds a touch of magic to your holiday season. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the beauty of nature’s fireworks show!