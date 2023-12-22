Kendall Jackson angazhohet në Universitetin e Majamit

In a surprising turn of events, Buchholz football star Kendall Jackson has committed to the University of Miami. After previously committing to Florida in July, Jackson had a change of heart following his team’s devastating loss in the FHSAA Class 4S State Semifinals.

Various college football programs showed interest in recruiting Jackson after his decommitment. Recently, he was even seen wearing a UCF hoodie, sparking speculation about his next move. However, it was the opportunity to work with one of the greatest defensive ends in NFL history that ultimately swayed Jackson’s decision.

“The League is not my end goal. I want to be a Hall of Famer, and who else better to help get me there than a Hall of Famer!” Jackson expressed to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports.

The Hall of Famer he referred to is Jason Taylor, the University of Miami’s Defensive Ends Coach, who had an illustrious 15-season career in the NFL and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

Jackson, a highly regarded four-star recruit, wrapped up his senior season with impressive stats, recording 50 tackles and three sacks. Over the course of his four years in Gainesville, he amassed a total of 104 tackles and 14 sacks.

This commitment comes as a significant boost for the University of Miami’s football program, as they secure the talents of an exceptional young athlete. With aspirations of becoming a Hall of Famer, Kendall Jackson’s decision to join the Hurricanes could prove to be a match made in football heaven.