Përparimi në Bioinformatikë: AI revolucionarizon parashikimin e strukturës së ARN-së

Researchers from the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore (CSI Singapore) at the National University of Singapore have made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of bioinformatics, developing an artificial intelligence (AI) method that can predict the three-dimensional (3D) structure of RNA with unprecedented accuracy.

Traditionally, predicting the structures of RNA molecules has been a difficult task due to their shallow energy landscape and relative instability. Existing methods often fall short in providing precise models. However, the newly developed method, known as DRfold, utilizes deep-learning techniques to significantly improve the accuracy of RNA structure models by more than 70% compared to conventional methods.

DRfold incorporates two deep-learning network pipelines, focusing on end-to-end learning and geometrical restraint learning, respectively. These pipelines have shown promising results in accurately predicting the tertiary structures of RNA.

The implications of this advancement are far-reaching, particularly in the field of RNA-based drug discovery. The ability to accurately model RNA structures can greatly facilitate the design and virtual screening of RNA drugs. This breakthrough has the potential to bridge the gap between the limited number of experimentally determined RNA structures and the vast number of known RNA sequences lacking structural information.

Adding to its significance, DRfold not only provides accurate predictions but is also open-source and scalable. This means that researchers worldwide can utilize and build upon this breakthrough, further advancing the field of bioinformatics.

The CSI Singapore team plans to continue refining DRfold, with the goal of extending the AI strategy to model protein-RNA interactions. If successful, this could revolutionize structural biology and drug discovery, opening up new avenues for understanding and targeting disease-related mechanisms at the molecular level.

In summary, the development of DRfold represents a major milestone in the field of bioinformatics. The use of AI for accurate RNA structure prediction has the potential to transform the understanding of RNA biology and accelerate the discovery of RNA-based therapeutics.