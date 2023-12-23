In recent years, PlayStation has become synonymous with high-quality gaming experiences. If you’re a PlayStation owner, you’re most likely familiar with the PlayStation Plus subscription. But did you know that there are some incredible games included in this subscription that you might be missing out on? We’ve curated a list of must-play games that you can enjoy right now with a PlayStation Plus subscription.

1. God of War – An epic action-adventure game that seamlessly combines Greek and Nordic mythology in an immersive world. This “must-play” game will leave you in awe from start to finish.

2. The Last of Us Remaster – Uncover the origins of the popular series in this post-apocalyptic adventure. Experience the emotional storytelling and intense gameplay that made this game a hit.

3. Tetris Effect – Prepare to have your mind blown in this unique version of Tetris. Immerse yourself in a mesmerizing audiovisual experience that turns the classic game into a work of art.

4. Bloodborne – Enter a gothic world filled with challenging enemies and intricate lore. This critically acclaimed action RPG is a must-play for fans of the SoulsBorne series.

5. Shadow of the Colossus – Embark on a breathtaking journey to defeat colossal creatures in a mysterious fantasy world. Immerse yourself in the emotional storytelling and atmospheric gameplay.

6. Inside – Solve puzzles and navigate through a haunting world in this atmospheric platformer. Experience the subtle narrative and captivating atmosphere that will keep you hooked until the end.

7. Dragon Quest XI – Explore a rich and vibrant world in this epic RPG adventure. Discover a captivating story, strategic combat, and stunning visuals that bring this beloved franchise to life.

8. Rayman Legends – If you love platformers, you can’t miss this gem. With tight controls, imaginative levels, and charming characters, Rayman Legends is considered one of the best platformers of all time.

9. Mortal Kombat 11 – Step into the arena and engage in brutal battles in this iconic fighting game. With its gripping story, diverse cast of characters, and visceral combat, Mortal Kombat 11 is a must-play for fighting game enthusiasts.

10. Horizon Zero Dawn – Immerse yourself in a stunning open-world adventure where you battle against robotic creatures in a post-apocalyptic setting. With its captivating story and breathtaking visuals, Horizon Zero Dawn is a standout PlayStation exclusive.

These are just a few of the incredible games available with a PlayStation Plus subscription. Whether you enjoy action, adventure, platforming, or RPGs, there is a game for everyone. Don’t miss out on these amazing experiences – start playing today!