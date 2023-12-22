Best Buy Kicks Off Post-Christmas Mega Sale

Best Buy is gearing up for its annual post-Christmas mega sale, which is known to be the biggest shopping day of the year. Customers across Canada, including Quebec, can expect exceptional discounts on the latest tech products such as TVs, coffee machines, and hair care products from Dyson. The sale will begin online on December 24 at 6:00 PM ET and is available both in-store and online.

This year, Best Buy is encouraging customers to start shopping early to take advantage of the best deals. Whether you prefer the convenience of online shopping or the experience of visiting a physical store, the post-Christmas mega sale offers something for everyone.

Store opening hours may vary, but most stores will open at 8:00 AM and close at 9:00 PM. However, the Sainte-Catherine store in Montreal and the Gatineau store will open at 10:00 AM. Please check the store’s opening hours on BestBuy.ca for the most accurate information.

Best Buy is also offering media representatives the opportunity to film and capture footage of customers enjoying spectacular deals during the mega sale. If you would like to visit a store and film these exciting moments, please contact Thierry Lopez at [email protected] to make arrangements.

Take advantage of the post-Christmas mega sale and find great deals on a wide range of products. Visit BestBuy.ca to get a sneak peek of the available discounts and start planning your shopping spree!

Kontaktoni:

Thierry Lopez

[Email mbrojtur]