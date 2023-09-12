Jeta e qytetit

Baldur's Gate 3: A Hidden Game Over Scene për Komplot për humbje kritike të artikujve

ByGabriel Botha

Shtator 12, 2023
Baldur’s Gate 3, the highly anticipated RPG, has garnered attention for its exceptional attention to detail. The game developers, Larian Studios, have gone the extra mile to incorporate consequences for players’ actions. As evidence of this, a hidden game over scene has been discovered for losing a plot critical item in the late game.

In the final act of Baldur’s Gate 3, players must collect three Netherstones to control the Absolute, an enhanced Mind Flayer hivemind. While there is no incentive to lose these items, players have the option to drop them or leave them in containers. However, Larian Studios ensured that players cannot use the “throw” action on the Netherstones, preventing them from disposing of them easily.

A YouTuber named BOB_BestOfBugs found a workaround for this limitation. By placing a Netherstone into a container like a crate or sack, players could then get rid of that container. However, this action can potentially lead to a game over. Interestingly, players have reported that they only encountered the game over when losing their second Netherstone.

The game over scene that follows is a captivating display of consequence. The player’s Prism brain companion, The Emperor, chastises them for discarding their chance at victory. Subsequently, the player is swiftly transported to the Absolute’s extra-planar court where they and their party are turned into Mind Flayers. This is followed by a game over screen with the text, “You’ve succumbed to Her, now part of the Grand Design…”

This hidden scene showcases the intricate attention to detail and sense of humor that sets Baldur’s Gate 3 apart from other RPGs. Instead of merely preventing players from discarding a plot-critical item, Larian Studios has created a dynamic response to player self-sabotage. It raises the question of whether there are more undiscovered scenes and game overs waiting to be found, and what daring actions players will have to undertake to uncover them.

Overall, Baldur’s Gate 3’s hidden game over scene highlights the game’s commitment to player agency and its dedication to creating a truly immersive and reactive world.

Burimet:
- Artikulli burimor

By Gabriel Botha

