German car-parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen AG has set its sights on capitalizing on China’s booming electric vehicle (EV) industry. The company aims to increase its sales in China to 30% of its total revenue by 2030, up from 18% in the previous year, according to Stephan von Schuckmann, a member of ZF’s management board.

With the rapid adoption of EVs in China, ZF expects its revenue to grow as more Chinese automakers expand their presence in overseas markets. Chinese car manufacturers are known for their technological prowess and ability to quickly implement the latest cutting-edge technologies, setting them apart in the industry.

China currently dominates the global EV race, accounting for 80% of the world’s lithium-ion battery capacity and enjoying significant advantages in other critical components as well. Local champion BYD Co. is even challenging Tesla Inc. as the world’s largest EV company, and several Chinese auto brands are making inroads into the European market.

The expansion of the Chinese auto industry is also intensifying competition in the car-parts sector. As Chinese brands venture abroad, they are bringing their local suppliers along with them. Von Schuckmann acknowledges that this increased competition from China will likely extend to Europe, urging European companies to adapt in order to survive.

The global automotive industry is undergoing a significant transformation with the rise of EVs, and China’s dominance in this space presents both opportunities and challenges for companies around the world. ZF Friedrichshafen AG is determined to leverage China’s EV revolution to bolster its own growth and remain at the forefront of the rapidly evolving industry.