Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Lajme

Aruna Bio raporton rezultate premtuese për AB126 në modelin e miut ALS

ByMamfo Breshia

Shtator 8, 2023
Aruna Bio raporton rezultate premtuese për AB126 në modelin e miut ALS

Aruna Bio, a leader in neural exosome-based therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, has announced preclinical results from a pilot study evaluating the use of AB126 in a superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) mouse model. SOD1-ALS is a rare genetic form of ALS.

The study found that a weekly dose of AB126, administered from the onset of ALS symptoms, led to prolonged survival and reduced inflammation in the spinal cord compared to the control group. The AB126-treated mice also showed lower levels of neurofilament light chain, a biomarker of neurodegeneration, in their serum.

AB126 is an unmodified neural-derived exosome that has the ability to cross the blood-brain barrier and modulate the inflammasome in the central nervous system. It exerts its effects through newly-discovered anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective mechanisms.

Stephen From, CEO of Aruna Bio, expressed optimism regarding the potential of AB126 to treat acute and chronic neurological conditions, including ALS. He highlighted the extended survival observed in the treated mice, which he attributed to reduced inflammatory mediators in the spinal cord and decreased levels of neurofilament light chain.

These promising results pave the way for further exploration of AB126’s therapeutic potential in ALS and other chronic central nervous system disorders. Aruna Bio aims to develop a pipeline of neural exosome-based therapeutics that can effectively cross the blood-brain barrier and enhance the body’s anti-inflammatory, self-repair, and protective mechanisms.

Source: Aruna Bio, Inc.

Investor Contact: Corey Davis, Ph.D., LifeSci Advisors, 212-915-2577, [email mbrojtur].

By Mamfo Breshia

Faqet Post

Lajme

Kryqëzimi i teknologjisë dhe kujdesit shëndetësor: Eksplorimi i potencialit të pajisjeve globale të terapisë me lazer

Shtator 8, 2023
Lajme

Valve merr certifikimin e radios për projektin e ri të harduerit në Korenë e Jugut

Shtator 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Lajme

Gjendet nivel alarmues i rezistencës ndaj antibiotikëve në pacientët e plagosur nga lufta në Ukrainë

Shtator 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ke humbur

Lajme

Kryqëzimi i teknologjisë dhe kujdesit shëndetësor: Eksplorimi i potencialit të pajisjeve globale të terapisë me lazer

Shtator 8, 2023 0 Comments
Shkencë

Shkencëtarët e Universitetit Bangor zhvillojnë karburant të vogël bërthamor për të fuqizuar reaktorët e vegjël

Shtator 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Lajme

Valve merr certifikimin e radios për projektin e ri të harduerit në Korenë e Jugut

Shtator 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Teknologji

Investitorët përgatiten për fundjavë të paqëndrueshme mes shqetësimeve të Kinës dhe fuqisë së dollarit

Shtator 8, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments