Retë e rralla të ylberit ndriçojnë qiejt e Arktikut

Summary: Spectacular rainbow clouds, known as polar stratospheric clouds (PSCs), have been lighting up the skies in the Arctic for over three days. These colorful phenomena were spotted in Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Alaska, and even as far as Scotland, due to an unusual cold snap. PSCs form when water vapor enters the stratosphere and temperatures are cold enough for condensation. This rare occurrence is happening with increasing frequency in the Arctic, according to NASA.

-

Breathtaking Display of Color in the Arctic Skies

The Arctic skies have been adorned with an awe-inspiring display of rainbow clouds, captivating onlookers for over three consecutive days. These magnificent polar stratospheric clouds (PSCs) have been sighted in multiple locations, including Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Alaska, spreading their vibrant hues even as far as Scotland.

This breathtaking phenomenon is a result of an unusual cold snap that created the perfect conditions for the formation of PSCs. As water vapor enters the stratosphere and temperatures drop significantly during the winter season, PSCs emerge as a mesmerizing spectacle. These clouds are a hindrance to the atmosphere’s cooling process as they trap outgoing longwave radiation (OLR) and reflect some of it back towards the Earth’s surface, as described by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The frequency of PSC occurrences in the Arctic seems to be on the rise, capturing the attention of researchers worldwide. NASA has been monitoring this trend closely, noting an increase in the sightings of these rare cloud formations. PSCs can be classified into two types: those composed of a mix of ice crystals and nitric acid, which exhibit less vibrant colors, and those consisting of pure ice crystals, which produce the more vivid and visually striking rainbow clouds witnessed in the recent display.

Captured by photographer Ramunė Šapailaitė, stunning images of PSCs above Gran in Norway showcase the extraordinary beauty of these clouds. Describing the spectacle as “spectacular,” Šapailaitė marveled at the explosion of colors, particularly during the moments just before sunset. The photographs, taken with a phone camera, beautifully capture the iridescent shimmer and rainbow hues of the PSCs, immersing viewers in a truly magical experience.

As these rare and elusive rainbow clouds continue to grace the Arctic skies, they serve as a reminder of the extraordinary wonders of nature and the immense beauty that can be found even in the harshest environments.