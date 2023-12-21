New MacBook Air Price Drops to $999, Plus Discounts on Baldur’s Gate 3 and More

Summary: The MacBook Air 15, known for its value and performance, has reached a new low price of $999 for the base configuration. The laptop features an M2 chip, 256GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM. While the MacBook Pros have moved on to Apple’s M3-generation chips, the M2 MacBook Air is still capable for everyday productivity. In addition to the MacBook Air deal, the PlayStation 5 version of Baldur’s Gate 3 is on sale for $62.99 on the PlayStation Store, nearly matching its standard price on PC via Steam. Players can save even more by purchasing the game with a discounted $100 PlayStation Store gift card. Baldur’s Gate 3 is a critically acclaimed RPG with turn-based combat and an adaptive storyline. Other deals include a discount on the physical version of The Last of Us Part I for PlayStation 5, a discounted Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, and a discount on Anker’s 24,000mAh power bank.

Score a Great Deal: MacBook Air Drops to $999, Plus Savings on Baldur’s Gate 3 and More

If you’ve been considering purchasing a larger laptop for productivity, the MacBook Air 15 offers excellent value and performance. Now, it’s even more affordable with a new low price of $999 for the base configuration. Equipped with an M2 chip, 256GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM, this laptop is more than capable for everyday productivity, whether it’s for schoolwork or work-related tasks.

The MacBook Air 15 features two Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C ports, MagSafe charging, and a notched display. Despite its larger size, it remains incredibly thin and only slightly heavier than its 13-inch counterpart. The extra screen real estate allows for easier multitasking.

In addition, gamers can take advantage of a discount on Baldur’s Gate 3 for the PlayStation 5. The game, which won Game of the Year at The Game Awards, is now available for $62.99 on the PlayStation Store, nearly matching its standard price on PC via Steam. Baldur’s Gate 3 offers a massive RPG experience with turn-based combat and an immersive, dynamic story.

For more savings, consider purchasing the game with a discounted $100 PlayStation Store gift card from Eneba, available for $87.99 with the code XmasPSN until December 27th.

Other deals include a discount on the physical version of The Last of Us Part I for PlayStation 5, a three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership for Xbox users, and a discounted Anker power bank capable of charging even a 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Take advantage of these deals to save money on top-quality tech products and games.