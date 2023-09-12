Jeta e qytetit

Prezantimi i iPhone 15 Pro dhe Pro Max: iPhone-ët më të fuqishëm të Apple deri më tani

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Shtator 12, 2023
Apple has just unveiled its latest high-end smartphones, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Packed with features and boasting the most powerful performance on any smartphone, these new models are set to impress.

The iPhone 15 Pro comes with a 6.1-inch screen, while the Pro Max has a larger 6.7-inch display. Both models are powered by the A17 Pro chip, which Apple claims has faster performance than any other smartphone on the market. With an enhanced GPU, these devices are expected to deliver an elevated gaming experience.

One of the notable changes this year is the inclusion of a USB-C port on the bottom of the phone, replacing the traditional Lightning port. Apple boasts that the iPhone 15 Pro has 10Gbps transfer speeds, making it easier to transfer large files like photos and videos.

The new iPhones feature a stronger enclosure made of titanium, making them more resilient than ever before. They come in four different colors: black, white, blue, and “natural.” Apple has also introduced the Action Button, which replaces the ringer switch on the left side of the phone. This button can be customized to perform various functions, such as opening the camera or turning on the flashlight.

In terms of photography, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max offer Apple’s best cameras yet. Equipped with seven distinct lenses, including an upgraded 48-megapixel camera, these devices capture stunning photos with improved low-light performance and reduced lens flare. The cameras also utilize Apple’s AI systems to capture full-resolution HEIF photos and offer multiple focal lengths for versatile shooting options. Additionally, the phones support shooting 4K60 ProRes video and even allow external storage through the USB-C port.

While the base iPhone models receive upgrades from the previous year’s Pro models, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max act as a testing ground for Apple’s innovative ideas. With their powerful performance, advanced camera capabilities, and USB-C capabilities, these devices push the boundaries of what an iPhone can do.

