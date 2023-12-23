Droga e re tregon potencial për të zgjatur jetën e qenve të racave të mëdha

A groundbreaking new drug may hold the key to extending the lives of large-breed dogs. The drug, known as LOY-001, has recently cleared early hurdles with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), bringing it closer to approval. San Francisco biotech company Loyal, the company behind the drug, announced the promising development last week.

What sets LOY-001 apart from other drugs on the market is its preventative approach. Rather than waiting until age-related symptoms appear, LOY-001 aims to slow down the aging process in dogs weighing 40 pounds or more. The medication works by targeting a hormone called IGF-1, which is known to accelerate aging. By reducing the levels of this hormone, LOY-001 hopes to prevent age-related diseases from occurring in the first place.

The drug has undergone intensive testing, including interventional studies in a canine aging model accepted by the FDA, as well as an observational study involving 451 dogs. These trials have shown promising results, leading the FDA to acknowledge the drug’s potential effectiveness.

While LOY-001 still has a few more milestones to achieve before receiving full FDA approval, the company is hopeful that conditional approval will be granted in the near future. Conditional approval would allow the drug to be marketed specifically for lifespan extension in the target canine population. During this period, Loyal will collect additional data on the drug’s effectiveness, which will be crucial for the full approval process.

The average lifespan of dogs is around 10 to 13 years, with larger breeds experiencing faster aging and shorter life expectancies. By targeting the growth-promoting hormone IGF-1, which is found at higher levels in large dogs, LOY-001 offers a potential solution to counteract the effects of accelerated aging.

Veterinarians have expressed cautious optimism about LOY-001. While they await more research and potential side effects, they see the drug as a promising development that could have a positive impact on the quality of life for large and giant dog breeds.

LOY-001 is currently administered through injections by veterinarians every three to six months, but Loyal is also working on a daily pill option. If FDA approval is granted, the drug is expected to be available to dog owners by 2026.

Overall, this new drug represents an exciting possibility for dog owners who wish to extend the lives of their beloved pets and improve their overall well-being.