Njeriu arrin humbje të pabesueshme në peshë dhe sukses në ndërtimin e trupit përmes ecjes dhe ndjekjes së makronutrientëve

A Texas resident named Ken Jones has accomplished an extraordinary feat: he lost over 150 pounds and achieved his lifelong goal of winning a bodybuilding competition, all thanks to his commitment to walking and tracking his macronutrients. Jones, who retired in 2015, decided to make a change and get back in shape after gradually gaining weight over the years.

Jones began his fitness journey with simple walks, recognizing that he was not yet in shape to dive into intensive workouts. After a year and a half of regular walking and closely monitoring his diet, Jones had already shed approximately 80 pounds. Research supports walking as an effective way to improve health and fitness, especially for beginners.

As Jones continued to progress, he sought guidance from a trainer and learned more about nutrition. His trainer introduced him to the app MyFitnessPal, which helped him fine-tune his eating habits by tracking macronutrients. By focusing on the daily targets set by his trainer, Jones had the freedom to eat a variety of foods while staying on track toward his goals. Tracking his macronutrients became a part of his daily routine, with Jones logging his weight and meals every morning.

Jones now follows a daily diet that includes foods like ground turkey, tilapia, oatmeal, and peanut butter. He consumes around 2,100 calories per day, with a breakdown of approximately 215 grams of protein, 165 grams of carbs, and 52 grams of fat. Twice a week, he enjoys a higher-carb day, which allows him to indulge in pancakes. Jones appreciates the simplicity and consistency of his diet, as it makes it easy to track his meals using MyFitnessPal.

The remarkable transformation of Ken Jones serves as an inspiration to anyone looking to improve their health and fitness. By incorporating regular walking and tracking macronutrients, Jones not only achieved significant weight loss but also reached his bodybuilding goals. His story highlights the importance of taking small, sustainable steps toward a healthier lifestyle.