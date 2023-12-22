A Group of Volunteers Work to Preserve Braddock’s Trail Park

A dedicated group of volunteers recently gathered at Braddock’s Trail Park in North Huntingdon to tackle trail maintenance and preservation efforts. Led by the nonprofit organization Friends of Norwin Trails, about 30 individuals came together to establish new trails and clear existing paths in the park.

The event was the first of its kind organized by Friends of Norwin Trails, which was founded in October 2022 to support the parks and trails in North Huntingdon, Irwin, and North Irwin. The group aimed to find quick wins by focusing on underutilized areas that could benefit from some much-needed attention.

Scott Gray, co-founder of the nonprofit and a seasoned volunteer with trail maintenance group Trail Pittsburgh, explained the importance of considering erosion prevention during trail creation. By using the natural contours of the hillside to guide the shape of the paths, the volunteers were able to increase maneuverability while minimizing the risk of erosion.

Gary Greba, a dedicated volunteer from North Huntingdon who has helped maintain trails in White Oak Park, expressed his admiration for Gray’s work in transforming that park through similar efforts. He shared the hope that they could achieve similar success at Braddock’s Trail Park.

Shannon Reiter, executive director of the nonprofit Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and a resident of North Huntingdon, emphasized the personal connection she felt to the park. Reiter frequently uses the space for her own recreation and values its beauty as a hidden gem within the community.

The volunteer group plans to return to Braddock’s Trail Park in January for further trail maintenance, showcasing their ongoing commitment to preserving the natural beauty of the area. With their collective efforts, they hope to raise awareness and encourage more people to appreciate and utilize this local treasure.