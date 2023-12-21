Kërkesa të reja për sigurinë dhe efektivitetin e pajisjeve mjekësore

Summary: Post-market surveillance (PMS) is essential for ensuring the safety and effectiveness of medical devices. While it may be viewed as an additional cost for companies, there are compelling reasons why PMS should be an integral part of doing business in the medical industry. From regulatory rationale to real-world incidents, here’s why PMS is crucial.

Regulatory Rationale – Laws and regulations frequently cite consumer safety and effectiveness as the driving force behind PMS requirements. Medical devices must not only be safe but also deliver the expected results. Additionally, PMS helps remove ineffective or unsafe products from the market, providing regulators with essential mechanisms.

Making Manufacturers More Responsible – Traditionally, consumers and end users carried most of the responsibility for medical device cybersecurity. However, recent regulations now recognize that cybersecurity is a shared responsibility. Manufacturers are being held more accountable for the security of their devices, ensuring the safety of both patients and their data.

Real-World Incidents Highlighting PMS Importance:

1. Hackable pacemakers – In 2017, almost half a million pacemakers were recalled due to cybersecurity vulnerabilities. The devices could be remotely accessed by hackers, potentially draining the battery or administering unauthorized shocks. While no attacks were reported, this incident emphasized the need for continuous monitoring of device security throughout their lifecycle.

2. Companion apps oversharing information – Apps connected to fitness devices raised concerns when it was discovered that soldiers’ locations were unintentionally revealed. While not directly related to medical devices, this incident illustrates the privacy risks associated with mishandling data collected by digital healthcare products. Integrating apps and web services can introduce new vulnerabilities, necessitating post-market surveillance to address privacy concerns.

3. Failing infusion pumps – Recently, a Class I recall was issued for defective insulin pumps that failed to detect air in the line. Air entering the bloodstream can have life-threatening consequences, including embolism and unstable blood pressure. Fortunately, no serious health concerns were reported, highlighting the role of post-market surveillance in promptly identifying and addressing device malfunctions.

In conclusion, post-market surveillance is a critical aspect of ensuring medical device safety and effectiveness. It not only meets regulatory requirements but also holds manufacturers accountable for cybersecurity and addresses real-world incidents that could pose privacy or health risks. By embracing PMS, the medical industry can provide patients with confidence in the devices they use and minimize potential harms.