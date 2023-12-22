Illegal Fishing Boats and Illegally Caught Fish Seized in South Texas

In a joint operation conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, five illegal fishing boats were discovered off the South Texas coast, resulting in the confiscation of 2,640 pounds of illegally caught fish. The boats were manned by a total of 20 fishermen from Mexico who were detained following the discovery.

The operation began when Coast Guard crews from South Padre Island and Corpus Christi located four lanchas north of the Maritime Boundary Line. On these boats, approximately 2,090 pounds of illegally caught red snapper were found and 16 individuals were taken into custody. Later on, an Air Station Corpus Christi crew alerted the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department about another lancha crew north of the Maritime Boundary Line. This vessel was found to contain 550 pounds of illegally caught red snapper, and four individuals were apprehended.

Following the apprehension, the fishermen were taken ashore and transferred to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for processing. Not only were the individuals detained, but all fishing gear and the boats themselves were confiscated as well.

Illegal fishing poses a significant threat to natural resources, the economy, and the marine environment. Coast Guard Capt. Hans Govertsen, commanding officer of Air Station Corpus Christi, emphasized the importance of collaboration between local, state, federal, and international partners in combating these illegal operations.

It is crucial for the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or instances of illegal fishing. If witnessed in state waters (from land to 9 miles offshore), individuals can contact “Operation Game Thief” at 1-800-792-GAME (4263). For suspicious activities or illegal fishing in federal waters (out to 200 miles offshore), the U.S. Coast Guard can be reached at 361-939-0450.

Efforts like these highlight the commitment to protecting marine resources and maintaining the integrity of fishing regulations.