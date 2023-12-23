Aktivitetet dimërore në qytetin e Nju Jorkut: Më shumë se vetëm mot i ftohtë

Winter is approaching in New York City, bringing with it colder temperatures and shorter days. However, even though some may find themselves feeling cranky, there are plenty of options for fun and entertainment throughout the season. Whether you prefer indoor activities or outdoor adventures, there’s something for everyone in the Big Apple.

Indulge in the latest food craze with a raclette sandwich. Experience the delicious flavors of caramelized cheese draped over baguettes with ham. Wisconsin’s Baked Cheese Haus is offering this unique treat at the Bryant Park and Union Square markets this month.

Explore the city’s Gilded Age mansions and take a step back in time. Bowery Boys offers a tour of the elegant residences of Fifth Avenue, showcasing the opulence and wealth of 19th-century New York City.

Discover the rich history of zines at the Brooklyn Museum. The “Copy Machine Manifestos: Artists Who Make Zines” exhibition explores the relationship between self-published booklets and various cultural movements. Dive into the world of punk, street culture, feminism, and avant-garde through the lens of more than a hundred artists.

Experience art like never before at MoMA PS1. Thai artist Rirkrit Tiravanija’s exhibition “A LOT OF PEOPLE” focuses on the interactive nature of art and the communities that form around it. Be part of the art by engaging in activities like tea ceremonies, ping-pong games, and jam sessions.

Ice skate with breathtaking views under the Brooklyn Bridge at Glide. This new ice rink in Brooklyn Bridge Park offers not only a picturesque setting but also affordable skate rentals and a cozy cafe for refreshments.

Embrace the snow by sledding in New York City’s best spots. If winter brings snow, head to Ewen Park in the Bronx for an exhilarating sledding session on its 80-foot hill. The Parks Department provides a comprehensive list of the city’s top sledding locations.

Immerse yourself in the creativity of bakers at the Museum of the City of New York. The “Gingerbread NYC: The Great Borough Bake-Off” exhibition features gingerbread representations of each borough, showcasing the talent and artistry of 23 bakers. Don’t forget to vote for your favorite creation!

Discover the influence of African kingdoms on Byzantine art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s exhibition, “Africa & Byzantium.” Explore the mosaics, sculptures, and paintings that illustrate Africa’s significant role in cultural exchange during the period from 330 to 1453 A.D.

Step back in time with photographer Alen MacWeeney’s exhibit at the Public Library. “New York City Subways 1977: Alen MacWeeney” captures the essence of everyday life in the subway through powerful photographs displayed in illuminating diptychs.

Go for a wintry hike in serene parks like Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx or Jamaica Bay Wildlife Preserve in Queens. Take in the beauty of nature and join a guided hike organized by the Urban Park Rangers.

Experience the wisdom of Rumi through recited poems and Persian songs. Haleh Liza Gafori, accompanied by Grammy-nominated musician Shahzad Ismaily and violinist Trina Basu, brings the words of Rumi to life in the performance “Gold Rumi” at Joe’s Pub in the Public Theater.

Don’t miss out on the excitement of reality TV at Syndicated, a bar that transforms watching reality shows into a competitive sport-like experience. Enjoy drinks and food while cheering on your favorite contestants.

Winter in New York City doesn’t have to be dreary and boring. With a wide range of activities available, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Embrace the season and make the most of the unique opportunities that await you in the city that never sleeps.