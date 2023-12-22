Several brands have made the decision to sever ties with Sean Combs’ e-commerce platform, Empower Global, following a series of sexual assault and physical violence allegations against the producer and entrepreneur. A total of 18 brands have confirmed their disassociation with the online marketplace for Black-owned businesses after R&B singer Cassie Ventura and three other women accused Combs. The brands are united in their condemnation of the alleged behavior and their support for victims. Annette Njau, founder of House of Takura, emphasized the importance of believing victims and speaking out against powerful individuals. Other brands, such as Nuudii System, No One Clothiers, Tsuri, and Fulaba, echoed similar sentiments, expressing their commitment to standing against mistreatment and upholding their values of empowerment, respect, and support for women.

The exodus of brands marks a significant downfall for Empower Global, which had a high-profile launch in July and was designed to support and empower Black-owned businesses. Combs had invested over $20 million into the venture and stated that the platform was a vital tool for diversifying industries and creating opportunities for his community. However, the allegations against him have led brands to sever ties not only due to their commitment to victims, but also due to reported lackluster performance on the platform.

While some brands have opted to remain on Empower Global, the majority have either cut ties immediately or are monitoring the situation before making a final decision. The allegations against Combs have raised concerns about the brand’s standing and association. Brands such as Anu’Crown Luxury Brims are waiting for the complete facts to come to light before determining their next steps.

As these allegations continue to impact Combs’ businesses, it remains to be seen how the fallout will affect both his personal brand and his various ventures. The importance of taking allegations seriously, supporting victims, and standing against mistreatment are resonating themes within the decisions made by the brands severing ties with Empower Global.