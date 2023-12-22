Oppo A59 5G: Smartphone i përballueshëm 5G me veçori mbresëlënëse

Summary: Oppo has launched the Oppo A59 5G smartphone in India, offering an affordable 5G device with water-resistant rating and fast charging support. The phone comes in two RAM options and features a large 5000mAh battery. With attractive launch offers and discounts, the Oppo A59 5G proves to be a great option for those looking for a stylish and performance-oriented 5G phone.

Offering a different perspective: The Oppo A59 5G has made its way into the Indian market as an affordable and feature-packed smartphone. Priced at less than 15,000 rupees, this phone comes with a water-resistant rating, making it durable and reliable. It is available in two RAM options, with the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant priced at 14,999 rupees. The company has not disclosed the price for the 6GB RAM variant yet. The phone will go on sale starting December 25 and can be purchased from Oppo’s e-store, Flipkart, and Amazon.

To make the deal even more enticing, Oppo is offering a strong discount and no-cost EMI options for up to 6 months when purchasing the phone from select retailers and Oppo stores. Additionally, through major financiers, customers can avail attractive EMI payment options starting at just 1,699 rupees.

As part of the exclusive My Oppo program, customers have the chance to win exciting rewards on the purchase of the Oppo A59 5G. Furthermore, as part of the New Year Bonanza Smart Savings offer, Oppo has introduced attractive discounts and offers on selected A-series products. Customers can enjoy up to 10% cashback, zero down payment options at select partners, and no-cost EMI for 6 months.

The Oppo A59 5G stands out with its large display and beautiful design. It features a flat frame and a sleek textured design with a 90Hz sAMOLED screen. The phone is also IP54 water-resistant and dustproof. With its 6.56-inch LCD panel, the phone supports HDR10+ resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate and 720 nit peak brightness. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chip, the Oppo A59 5G runs on ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13.

With the phone’s 33W fast charging support, users can enjoy quick and convenient charging. For photography enthusiasts, the phone offers a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8-megapixel front camera. The Oppo A59 5G is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and a 3.5mm audio jack. It also features a USB Type-C port for data transfer and charging. Additionally, the phone includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick and secure access.

In conclusion, the Oppo A59 5G offers excellent value for money with its affordability, water-resistant rating, impressive battery life, and attractive launch offers. It is a great option for those looking for a stylish and performance-oriented 5G smartphone.