OPPO lançon smartfonin e ri buxhetor A59 5G në Indi

OPPO, the renowned tech company, has recently launched its latest budget smartphone, the A59 5G, in India. This stylish smartphone boasts a 6.56-inch FHD+ display and a 13MP camera, along with a powerful 5000mAh battery. The slim body design of the phone adds a touch of comfort, giving it a premium look. The A59 5G replaces the A58 model, which was introduced in November.

The A59 5G comes in two memory variants. The base model offers 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, priced at INR 14,999. On the other hand, the higher variant provides 6GB RAM + 128GB storage for INR 16,999. Customers can choose from Silk Gold and Star Black color options.

From December 25, 2023, buyers can purchase the phone through e-commerce websites, OPPO’s official website, and offline retail stores. OPPO is currently offering attractive New Year offers on the phone, including up to INR 1500 cashback on selected bank cards, no-cost EMI for six months, and zero down payment.

In terms of specifications, the A59 5G runs on the Android 13-based ColorOS and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset, fabricated on a 7-nanometer process, with a clock speed of up to 2.2 GHz. It also features the Mali-G57 GPU for graphics.

The smartphone supports 4GB and 6GB RAM options, with the latter featuring an extension technology that provides the phone with the power of 12GB RAM. It comes with 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB using an SD card.

The A59 5G offers a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP bokeh lens. For selfies and video calls, it sports an 8MP front camera.

The phone features a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch style and a brightness of up to 720 nits. It operates at a 90Hz refresh rate.

Powering the device is a 5000mAh battery with support for fast charging, provided with a 33W SuperVOOC charger. It also supports basic connectivity features, including a 3.5mm jack, side fingerprint sensor, and an IP54 rating.

Overall, the OPPO A59 5G offers an impressive combination of features and affordability, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious smartphone users.