YouTube, owned by Google, is venturing back into the gaming world with its latest feature called “Playables.” This move comes after Google discontinued its Stadia gaming service earlier this year. “Playables” allow users to play games directly on YouTube, whether they are accessing the platform from a computer or a mobile device. Currently, Google is testing this feature with a select group of users.

These games will have their dedicated section on YouTube’s main page, making it easily accessible to users. It remains uncertain whether this feature will be made available to a wider audience. Nevertheless, Google’s renewed focus on the gaming industry demonstrates their commitment to attract gamers to the platform.

One of the games that may be featured on “Playables” is Stack Bounce. This 3D ball-bouncing game has been available on Google’s mini-games service, GameSnacks, since 2021. Players who enjoy Stack Bounce on GameSnacks will likely appreciate the opportunity to try it on YouTube.

YouTube has long been a popular platform for gamers to both watch and stream gameplay. This expansion into online gaming aligns with the company’s strategy for continued growth, particularly due to a slowdown in advertising spending. In addition to playing these games, users will also have the ability to check their game history and save their progress in the “My Activity” section.

This gaming experiment by YouTube follows Google’s decision to discontinue Stadia due to its lack of popularity. Stadia faced stiff competition from other cloud gaming services like Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now. According to the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority, Stadia had a small share of the cloud gaming market in 2022, while Nvidia GeForce held a larger portion.

