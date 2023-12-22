Karikuesi i ri me valë mund të revolucionarizojë implantet mjekësore

Researchers have developed an innovative wireless charging device that has the potential to revolutionize the field of medical implants. Unlike current battery-powered implants, this device can be inserted under the skin and eliminate the need for clunky batteries and wiring. While the technology has only been tested in rodents thus far, if successful in humans, it could open up new possibilities for bioelectronic devices, such as sensors and drug-delivery systems.

The prototype wireless charging chip can wirelessly transfer energy through the body or harvest energy from the body itself. Made of flexible and soft materials, it can adapt to the shape of tissue during implantation and is biodegradable. The chip utilizes a magnesium coil that charges when a second coil is placed above the skin. Power then passes through a circuit and enters an energy-storage module made of zinc-ion hybrid capacitors.

Compared to traditional batteries, the supercapacitors in this wireless charger store energy as electrical energy instead of chemical form. This allows for a high power density and the ability to discharge a large amount of energy at once, even though they have a lower energy storage capacity.

In the experiments conducted on rats, this wireless charger worked effectively for up to 10 days and fully dissolved within two months, proving its biodegradability. The researchers also demonstrated its potential as a drug-delivery system by successfully delivering anti-inflammatory medicine to rats with a fever.

While promising, there are still challenges to overcome before this technology can be tested in humans. The device’s size needs to be reduced, and further improvements in stability are necessary. Additionally, achieving full biodegradability is a goal for future research.

This wireless charging technology has the potential to transform the field of medical implants, providing effective and reliable energy solutions without the need for invasive procedures or external power supplies. As further advancements are made, we could be one step closer to a future where implants are powered wirelessly and seamlessly integrated into the human body.