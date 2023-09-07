The recent rise of handheld gaming devices like the Steam Deck has prompted many to wonder why Microsoft, a major player in the gaming industry, has not released its own Xbox handheld. While Sony has released portable gaming devices like the PSP and Vita, and even plans to launch the PlayStation Portal, Microsoft has shown little interest in pursuing this avenue.

Instead, Microsoft has focused on a device-agnostic approach, allowing Xbox players to stream games to various devices such as phones and tablets. This strategy has allowed them to expand their reach to iOS and Android users through the Xbox Game Pass subscription. However, while cloud gaming on a phone can be convenient, it is not a true replacement for a dedicated handheld device.

Rumors suggest that Microsoft has previously prototyped a cloud-focused Xbox handheld, but no official announcement or release has been made. Sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans indicate that they have developed a lightweight version of the Xbox user interface to run on handheld devices, cloud consoles, and TVs. However, their dedicated Xbox cloud console project was canceled in favor of a TV streaming app.

Work on Xbox Cloud Gaming has also slowed down in recent months, likely due to regulatory concerns related to Microsoft’s proposed Activision Blizzard deal. This has made it less likely for Microsoft to release a cloud-powered Xbox handheld or console anytime soon.

However, Microsoft could still enter the handheld gaming market by partnering with OEMs and creating a Windows-powered device that provides access to PC Game Pass, Steam, and other launchers. The Asus ROG Ally is currently the go-to device for PC Game Pass on portables, and Xbox chief Phil Spencer has praised it as an “amazing Xbox experience.”

If Microsoft chooses to pursue this approach, they would need to significantly improve the user experience to compete with other handheld gaming devices. This includes addressing common complaints such as limited battery life, notification interruptions, and the need for a reliable internet connection.

Overall, while Microsoft has not released an Xbox handheld thus far, the gaming landscape is constantly evolving, and it remains to be seen if they will enter this market in the future.

