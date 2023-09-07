Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Teknologji

Pronësia dhe financimi i shpërndarjes së BBC Studios

Robert Andrew

Shtator 7, 2023
The BBC Studios Distribution, responsible for the creation of this website, is a commercial company exclusively owned by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC). As a commercial entity, this website was not funded using money from the license fee. Instead, the profits generated from the website are reinvested into supporting the production of new and exciting BBC programs.

The BBC, a well-known trademark owned by the British Broadcasting Corporation, does not directly use the license fee money to create and maintain this website. Instead, the funds generated from commercial ventures like the BBC Studios Distribution are utilized to ensure the development of high-quality BBC programming.

The primary goal of the BBC Studios Distribution is to distribute BBC programs to audiences worldwide, showcasing the rich content and creativity associated with the BBC brand. By utilizing a commercial model, this distribution arm aims to deliver financial success, ultimately supporting the production of innovative and diverse BBC programs.

In summary, the BBC Studios Distribution is a commercial company that is exclusively owned by the BBC. Despite this ownership, the website, including the creation and maintenance of it, is not supported by the license fee. The profits generated from the website are reinvested in BBC program-makers to assist in funding the creation of new and captivating BBC programs.

