Teleskopi i ri hapësinor për të revolucionarizuar astronominë me rreze X

A cutting-edge space telescope, set to launch in January 2024, aims to explore the cosmos using a “lobster eye” technology to detect X-ray bursts from some of the universe’s most powerful phenomena. The Einstein Probe, a collaboration between the European Space Agency (ESA), the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics (MPE), and the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), will be equipped with highly sensitive X-ray instruments and an exceptionally wide field of view.

X-rays are emitted during intense cosmic events such as supernovas, black hole feedings, and neutron star collisions. These events produce high-energy light that contains crucial information about the sources that generated it. However, studying X-rays can be challenging due to their unpredictable and short-lived nature.

The Einstein Probe aims to overcome this challenge by using its innovative Wide-field X-ray Telescope (WXT) and Follow-up X-ray Telescope (FXT). The WXT, inspired by the structure of lobster eyes, has a unique modular design that provides a 180-degree field of view. This state-of-the-art technology, called Micro Pore Optics, allows the telescope to capture images covering approximately 10% of the celestial sphere in just one snapshot.

Once the WXT identifies an interesting X-ray source, the FXT takes over, offering a more detailed analysis of the target. Moreover, when the WXT detects a significant X-ray emission, it will communicate with ground-based observatories, enabling them to observe the same source using other wavelengths of light, from radio waves to gamma-rays. This multi-wavelength approach will provide valuable data for studying supernovas, neutron star collisions, and black hole feeding processes.

The Einstein Probe’s potential extends beyond X-ray astronomy. As neutron star collisions emit both X-rays and gravitational waves, this space telescope could help gravitational wave detectors locate the sources of these cosmic events, aiding the understanding of the dynamics and physics involved.

With its revolutionary technology and mission design, the Einstein Probe will expand our knowledge of high-energy processes and contribute to a deeper understanding of the universe. By observing X-ray emissions, scientists can decode the mysteries of violent cosmic events and discover new sources, ultimately advancing our knowledge of fundamental aspects of physics.