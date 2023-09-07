Jeta e qytetit

Prezantuesi televiziv blen biletë të klasit të parë për të zbuluar se klasi i parë nuk ekziston

ByGabriel Botha

Shtator 7, 2023
Welsh TV presenter Phil Steele recently found himself in an amusing predicament when he purchased a first class train ticket for a journey from Cardiff, only to discover that the train he boarded had no first class section. Steele, a former professional rugby player and well-known radio presenter and sports commentator, was on his way to host a dinner near Llandudno when he decided to splurge on a first class seat using the Trainline app.

Upon boarding the train, Steele quickly realized that there was no first class on the service he had chosen. He humorously compared his experience to buying a larger TV only to find out it was much smaller in person. Steele had hoped to have a quiet and comfortable space to work during his journey, which is why he opted for a first class seat.

Steele’s extensive background as a teacher and his knack for humor have made him a popular after dinner speaker in Wales. His experience teaching students with learning difficulties in the Rhymney Valley has provided him with a wealth of material to entertain audiences. Despite the mix-up, Steele seemed to take the situation in stride and shared his story on social media.

In response to his post, one person suggested using the Transport for Wales app for future bookings as it provides more accurate information on available services. The Trainline, however, assured Steele that he could receive a refund for the first-class portion of his ticket. According to the Transport for Wales website, first class facilities are only available on their premier service operating between Holyhead and Cardiff.

In the end, while Phil Steele’s journey may not have been as luxurious as he had anticipated, it certainly provided a lighthearted moment and a reminder to double-check the availability of amenities before purchasing a ticket.

