Galaktika e lashtë spirale zbulon sekretet e universit të hershëm

A groundbreaking discovery by a team of astronomers has shed light on the formation of early galaxies and the evolution of the Universe. Using the Atacama Large Millimeter/Submillimeter Array (ALMA), scientists captured a detailed view of an ancient spiral galaxy known as BRI 1335-0417, which is over 12 billion years old and the furthest known spiral galaxy in existence.

The researchers focused on the movement of gas within the galaxy’s disk, as this is a vital component for the formation of stars. With the help of ALMA’s cutting-edge technology, they observed not only the motion of gas within BRI 1335-0417 but also witnessed a seismic wave forming – the first of its kind observed in an early galaxy. The oscillating motion of the galaxy’s disk resembles ripples spreading on a pond after a stone has been thrown in.

Lead author Dr. Takafumi Tsukui commented on the significance of this discovery, stating, “The vertically oscillating motion of the disk indicates the influx of new gas or interactions with smaller galaxies, both of which provide the necessary fuel for star formation.”

Additionally, the study uncovered a bar-like structure within the galaxy’s disk, making it the most distant structure of its kind ever observed. These galactic bars can disturb and transport gas toward the center of the galaxy, contributing to its dynamic growth.

Associate Professor Emily Wisnioski, co-author of the study, highlighted the rarity of spiral structures in the early Universe and the study’s contribution to understanding their formation. “This research provides crucial information about the most likely scenarios for the origin of spiral structures in early galaxies,” she explained.

The ALMA observatory, operated by the European Southern Observatory (ESO), played a vital role in this study. With its 66 antennas observing simultaneously, ALMA’s data was combined to create a single image of the galaxy using powerful supercomputers.

This new insight into BRI 1335-0417 is made even more remarkable by the fact that the galaxy is located so far away. The light we observe from it today is a window into its ancient past when the Universe was only 10 percent of its current age.

While direct observation of a galaxy’s evolution is impossible, computer simulations are helping scientists piece together the complex story of early galaxies and their role in shaping the Universe. This study marks an important milestone in our quest to unravel the mysteries of the cosmos.