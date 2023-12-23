Taters the Cat Stars në videon e parë të maceve në hapësirë

In a groundbreaking moment for human cultural history, Taters the cat from the Nasa Jet Propulsion Laboratory has become the star of the first cat video in space. Unlike the ill-fated Soviet dog Laika, who tragically died after being launched into space in 1957, Taters has achieved space fame without ever leaving Earth. The 15-second video, which showcases Taters chasing a laser pointer dot, was uploaded to Nasa’s Psyche asteroid probe and streamed back to Earth from a distance of 18.6 million miles. This milestone experiment aims to test the feasibility of transmitting streaming video through deep space, potentially revolutionizing future human space travel and even providing off-planet access to Netflix.

However, Psyche’s mission goes beyond beaming cute pet videos across vast distances. The spacecraft is also on a mission to explore a rare, metal-rich asteroid that could unlock valuable insights into the formation of rocky planets like Earth. By studying this intriguing asteroid, scientists hope to gain a better understanding of how the cores of planets are formed.

While Taters has undoubtedly secured his place in history as the first space-famous cat, the true significance of these experiments lies in paving the way for future advancements in space technology and exploration. As human space travel becomes more commonplace, the ability to stream video and potentially provide entertainment for long interplanetary journeys could greatly improve the experience for astronauts. So, while Taters may have grabbed the limelight, the real star of the show is the groundbreaking technology that will shape the future of space exploration.