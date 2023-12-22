Titulli: Arritja e komunikimeve ndëryjore me anijen hapësinore të shkallës Gram duke përdorur teknikat e mizës

përmbledhje:

Gram-scale interstellar probes have the potential to revolutionize interstellar communications if the necessary energy source, precise clocks, and suitable communications protocols are available. A proposed approach to the Breakthrough Starshot challenge suggests launching hundreds of gram-scale interstellar probes at 0.2c in a year-long campaign. These probes would maintain continuous contact with each other and Earth, gradually forming a mesh network centered on the target planet Proxima b during a 20-year cruise. The swarm would utilize the “time on target” technique to control formation, modulating launch velocities along the string and adjusting probe attitudes to maintain fine control. This approach offers numerous advantages, including the ability to withstand attrition from collisions with interstellar dust and the opportunity to observe Proxima b up close.

Interstellar communications have long been a topic of fascination and speculation among scientists and science fiction enthusiasts alike. The dream of sending messages across vast distances between stars has tantalized humanity for centuries. Now, recent developments in swarm techniques and gram-scale spacecraft are bringing this dream closer to reality.

The proposed approach to achieving interstellar communications involves launching a long string of gram-scale interstellar probes, numbering in the hundreds, in a year-long campaign. These probes would be launched at speeds of 0.2c, approaching one-fifth the speed of light. The key to maintaining formation and communication within the swarm lies in the “time on target” technique.

By modulating the initial launch velocity between the head and the tail of the string, the probes would dynamically coalesce into a lens-shaped mesh network approximately 100,000 km across. This mesh network would be centered on the target planet Proxima b, ensuring close-range observation during the 20-year cruise.

One of the significant advantages of this swarm approach is its ability to tolerate attrition. Collisions with interstellar dust grains, which would otherwise pose a risk to a single spacecraft, would be mitigated due to the presence of multiple probes. The swarm not only safeguards against potential losses but also opens up new opportunities for scientific exploration.

With the ability to communicate directly with each other and Earth, the swarm of gram-scale interstellar probes holds the potential for significant breakthroughs in interstellar communications technology. While many challenges remain, including the development of suitable energy sources, precise clocks, and robust communication protocols, the future looks promising for achieving interstellar communication through swarm techniques.